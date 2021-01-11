Ask Amy: Spouse sees marriage consumed by differences

Dear Amy: When I ma rried my lovely wife, one of the reasons I wanted to spend my life with her was that I valued her intelligence.

Now, many years later, I can’t mention the latest pandemic news, or anything else for that matter, without her going ballistic if it doesn’t support what the (outgoing) president is espousing in his latest Tweets. She believes that anything reported in the mainstream media (especially the newspapers, which she totally despises) is a lie.

This leaves very little for a person who has no political affiliation to talk to her about. It is also very tough to get her to go along with many of the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

She also wants to relocate from a very nice area — and the community I have lived in all my life — because she feels the state government is too liberal.

I am feeling pretty lost right now. Any suggestions would be appreciated. — Lost in California

Dear Lost: Without judging your wife’s intelligence or political opinions, it is obvious that you two are at a relationship impasse.

When she talks about moving and leaving the state, is she really talking about leaving you? It undoubtedly feels that way to you.