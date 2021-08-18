Ask Amy: Spouse worries about husband’s drinking

We disagree on how to handle the following: A man used the court’s back fence as a practice soccer goal. He lined up his shot and kicked the ball into the fence directly behind where we were playing.

He did this over and over again as if we were not there.

I wanted to talk to him. My boyfriend objected, stating that I should be aware of and sensitive to perception.

The man happened to be Hispanic, while we happen to be white. I would talk to anyone who exhibited this type of intrusive behavior to our playing regardless of race/ethnicity, in a pleasant way.

While my boyfriend won this one, and I said nothing, I would like to know your opinion. — Tennis Bums

Dear Bums: It seems obvious that at a public park, a person has a right to use the fencing around the tennis court as a backstop, certainly if there are no other options.

Must others around you behave quietly, as if you are in the final rounds at Wimbledon?

All the same, if someone is behaving in a way that bothers you, you have the right to respectfully ask them to stop, regardless of their ethnicity.