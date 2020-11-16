Ask Amy: Stepparent should fish for a blended relationship

Any suggestions to update, or at least omit the blatantly wrong answers, fall upon deaf ears.

I’ve become so exasperated by their childish behavior, and refusal to update, that I simply refuse to participate.

We used to enjoy the familial camaraderie, but it now seems ludicrous to me, when most of these questions are no longer relevant.

Any suggestions? — JC

Dear JC: The childish behavior in your family may have passed to the next generation. You … are pouting.

Your folks have anchored themselves to this particular tradition. They are eager to recreate times of togetherness. I suggest that you work harder to laugh about it, in a good-natured way, putting this into the category of bad “Dad jokes,” your Aunt Marjory’s molded Jell-O salad, and other groaning reminders of family traditions that seem absurd, silly, or pointless.

Instead of trying to replace this game, you could try to introduce a new game, to be pulled out after all of the questions about the Reagan administration and Madonna’s career have been answered, and all of the Trivial Pursuit pie pieces have been played. There are a lot of fun parlor games that are not trivia-oriented, and still encourage conversation and laughter.