Ask Amy: Stories of secret-keeping from the vault

(June 2011)

Dear Amy: I recently took a brief vacation, and I stayed at the home of my (live-in) girlfriend’s mother. My girlfriend was not there (her spring vacation is at a different time).

During my visit, the mother told me that she had recently developed a romantic relationship with a man, after the death of her husband of 40 years.

She asked me not to tell my girlfriend, since she’d be seeing her the following month and didn’t want her to hear it secondhand.

I obliged. When my girlfriend returned from her vacation, she was furious at me for not divulging her mom’s secret and for forcing her to be surprised by this news, which she doesn’t like. She accused me of not being on “her team.” I was stunned at her reaction. – Keeping Secrets

Dear Secrets: Just because someone asks you to keep something a secret, doesn’t mean that you must agree to do so.

Let’s assume that your girlfriend is upset with her mother on several fronts. I think it is completely understandable that she would be quite conflicted and thrown off, at least at first. Also vexing is the idea that her mother would confide in you, but not in her. This put you in a terrible spot. The best response would have been for you to say, “I’m really not comfortable with this. Now that I know your news, it would be best if you gave her a call before I get home. I’m sure she’d like to talk to you about it.”

