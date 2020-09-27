Ask Amy: This episode of ‘The Brady Bunch’ never aired

I guess I should be happy that they eventually do show up, because they used to not show at all.

How do I get my husband to call his sons on this behavior? — Frustrated in the Kitchen

Dear Frustrated: Your husband is accepting what he can get from his sons. They show up at all because they feel obligated to their father and you, and they eat and run because being home fills them with tension, sadness and guilt because of all they’ve been through, and all they’ve put you through.

I can understand why your husband doesn’t confront them about their lateness. He wants to establish “home” as a place where they aren’t judged, criticized, or stigmatized. He’s going for “normalcy,” but the entire situation is very loaded.

I think you have two choices: You can commit to this experience, and decide that this is a beautiful way that you specifically can show your love and compassion toward these men. Release your anger elsewhere, anticipate their lateness, and make food that is easily served room-temperature (or easily reheated).