Ask Amy: This year, those that have should give

Helping Health Care Workers: Direct Relief: Founded in California after WWII by an immigrant, the mission was spread by other immigrants to America, who took up the cause. Operating in all 50 states and 80 countries, over this past year they have distributed more than 46 million masks, gloves, and protective suits, equipment, and financial support to healthcare workers fighting the pandemic.

Helping Veterans: The work of building and adapting homes for disabled veterans continues with one of my favorite organizations, Homes For Our Troops.

Bob Woodruff Foundation: The need for emergency support for veterans is overwhelming this year. The Bob Woodruff Foundation answers the need, with money, housing, and employment services.

Helping Artists: The arts, especially the performing arts, have been decimated during our year-long shutdown. Please help your favorite artists by attending their livestream events, contributing to their GoFundMe pages, and donating to arts organizations and local historic venues.

