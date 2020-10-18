Ask Amy: Train gift may derail friendship

Dear Amy: About eight years ago, I gave my 4-year-old godson a train set for Christmas. He enjoyed it and we played with it together for several years. He eventually outgrew it.

Now, he is 12. He recently discovered the train set in the closet. He wanted to sell it to get money to buy some AirPods, which cost about what he could get for the train set. So, with his parents’ help, he put it online, sold it, and got the AirPods.

I think this is great! I believe that once you give a gift, it is theirs to do with as they please, and it does not bother me.

The problem is, my wife of four years does not agree. She thinks it was extremely rude of my godson and his parents to sell a personal gift that I got him for Christmas without at least consulting me about it.

I told my wife that even though it might have been nice for them to tell me that they were going to do this, I honestly do not care.

I am worried that my wife is going to say something about this to my godson's parents (she has indicated that she will).