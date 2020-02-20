Ask Amy: Transgender people say: Call me by my name

I began using a masculine nickname. My parents hated it. But to me, it felt right. I finally found a sweater that fit me, and I was ecstatic.

I came out to my parents. Cut my hair short. Began looking and dressing how I wanted. I look like the young man that I am.

During my visits home, my parents have persisted in introducing me to others by my “dead” name — the female name I had growing up.

I don’t think cisgender people can really understand what it feels like to be called the wrong name. I wouldn’t wish this feeling on anyone.

Your advice was to face the issue with compassion and humor. You explained that my parents were also going through a transition, but because they didn’t live in my body, they were experiencing it differently than I was.

This made visiting home for Christmas easier. I could laugh it off, which made other people laugh, and ultimately avoided that awkwardness of correcting people. My go-to phrase now is: “I’m a man, just a soprano.”

The confidence and kindness I’ve been able to exude has helped to ease the tension.