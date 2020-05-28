Ask Amy: Twitter follower might be crossing the border

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Amy: I’ve been following a woman on Twitter for a few years now. I’ve always thought she was great, but lately (even before quarantine made us all lonely), I’ve started to really like her. She’s fun, endearing, passionate, hilarious, and beautiful!

We’ve never met, but I’ve occasionally messaged her ideas that are relevant to her interests, and sometimes she’ll politely respond with a “haha” or “lol.” Part of me thinks that if she was interested in me, she would have said more than those brief responses and that I should stop bothering her. (She has a bit of a following, so I’m surely not the only guy contacting her through direct messages.)

I like her so much. I think about her all the time, but maybe this is one of those times where someone is infatuated with the idea of a person?

I’d hate for that to be the case. I’d like my feelings to be virtuous and not borderline creepy. — Sad & Lonely in Illinois

Dear Sad & Lonely: Yes, you are infatuated with the idea of a person. I know this because—speaking as someone with an active social media presence—I know that the persona many of us projects on social media is a construction. It’s a controlled version of reality, and—yes—(as you put it), an “idea of a person.”