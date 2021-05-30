Ask Amy: Vaccination status is dealbreaker

Am I selfish for not wanting to invite my sister, much less pay for it?

I want this gift to be everything my mom wants, and don’t want to feel bitter and disappointed after trying to treat someone I love. Help! — Segway-ing Son

Dear Son: It is totally understandable that you would want to spend some alone-time with your mother.

You should suggest that — after the two of you are done with your tour, your sister can meet you at one of Portland’s cafes and you’ll treat the group to coffee.

Dear Amy: Thank you for running the letter from “Grandpa,” the retired teacher and his wife who wanted to pay for the college education for their honorary “grandson.”

When I was trying to afford college, several older people from my small hometown church passed envelopes and checks to me to help with my tuition. I could not have done it without their kindness. — Grateful

Dear Grateful: How lovely. I hope you’ve been inspired to repay these generous people by paying their kindness forward.

