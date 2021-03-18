Ask Amy: Virtual dating creates actual problems

Can I ask him if he’d be willing to work on his accent? Or do I just have to take it or leave it? My friends are divided, and I am torn. – Mystified in Minneapolis

Dear Mystified: As someone whose own accent arguably resides within the “Fargo” spectrum, I fail to see what is so awful about this, although you obviously find this (or maybe any other than your own “no one would guess where I was born” accent) grating.

But when everyone in North America starts to sound like a news anchor, we will have lost something important, not to mention charming.

Because your friend brought this up before you two spoke, you have to assume that his accent has been a factor in other encounters and relationships, leading one to assume that he might already be working on it.

The nice thing about the initial stages of getting to know someone is that you can raise these obvious issues and use your discussion as a way to further your understanding of the person. But please remember that the content of a person’s character will always be more important than his pronunciation.

(October 2011)

