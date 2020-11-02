Ask Amy: Wake up and smell the yard signs!

But, before you do, it might be helpful for you to understand that someone who claims he is voting only about the stock market and his retirement package is not likely to acknowledge that anything else is important to this country, because it is not important enough to him.

I think it would also be useful to acknowledge what you no doubt already know: that this country will continue to struggle, strive, and move in sometimes unfortunately violent fits and starts toward a new racial understanding, whether or not “Carl” is enlightened. This is happening right under his nose, even if his head is currently in the sand, and will continue to happen, no matter how he votes.

No one in Carl’s family is specifically asking you not to engage with him; I infer that they are implicitly trying to tell you what I am trying to tell you, that your words might be wasted and your effort unappreciated.

But yes, my opinion is that you should do your darndest to urge Carl into a more enlightened understanding of racial issues. However, branding him as “selfish” because he has decided to vote along his own narrow metric wouldn’t be helpful. When you are trying to engage and educate someone, criticizing their character will usually inspire them to close the door to further conversation.