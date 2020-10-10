Ask Amy: Wedding brings on in-law exclusion

This 80-year-old man was excited, too. — Gifted

Dear Amy: Lame advice from you to “Frustrated,” whose husband had stopped using deodorant and was now smelly.

Better advice for this person would be:

1) Shave underarms it will reduce the smell drastically.

2) Wash underarms in the morning and evening.

3) Lose the weight, the coffee and change the diet.

4) Get active and sweat in a workout as you will get rid of toxins and other chemicals bacteria live on. This will also have a benefit with depression if it’s a cause. — Reader

Dear Reader: All great advice, I’m sure. But “Frustrated” couldn’t even muster the courage to speak to her husband about his body odor. If she can’t even mention it to him, getting him to shave his armpits could be a very tough sell.

