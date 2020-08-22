Ask Amy: Widow seeks dating advice

Dear Worried: You say you don’t think it is right to keep old baggage around.

Has it occurred to you that in this scenario, you might be the baggage that he is keeping around?

You had a very long marriage, followed by a huge loss. Surely during your marriage, you learned that you are important. You should be the most important person in your world, certainly much more important than a skeevy guy who can yank you back into his orbit just by asking.

Please don’t “move forward as a couple” with this dude. He is showing you exactly who he is. You need to believe him.

You don’t want to play games, so stop playing this one. If you walk away from this person, you will (without question) be the winner.

Dear Amy: I am 68 and have been married to a 75-year-old alcoholic for 20 years. My husband continues to drink. I am his only friend. He can be a kind thoughtful man, and also a rude and socially inept jerk.

When he is drunk, he is extremely rude to me. All attempts at sobriety are short-lived.