Ask Amy: Wife’s risky behavior escalates

We cited the laws in Canada about privacy and said that it was our right to not have our information posted by him.

He already knew my birthdate and I warned him not to post it.

Was I right? – Private

Dear Private: Yes, you have the right not to provide your personal data and have it posted on the internet. If you don’t want to do this, stay firm.

Dear Amy: “Back Off, Buddy” asked about a friendly but drunk and invasive couple in their local bar. If they set limits on this couple, the staff will help them out.

Bartenders generally keep a good eye on what patrons are doing and saying.

If people are told to back off, politely, as you suggested — but then ignored — most likely the bar staff will have a word with them.

Being friendly with the couple sends the message to the staff that you are OK with their behavior. – Cheers!

Dear Cheers!: This is helpful. Thank you.

