Ask Amy: Wisdom from readers starts the year off right

Everyone knew what they were supposed to do, and my husband did the supervising, leaving me free to enjoy another glass of wine. — Ann

Dear Ann: Yosemite?! I’d gladly hike over to your house for the holidays.

Dear Amy: My partner of 28 years and I have shared expenses most of the time we've been together, even though we've maintained our own separate bank accounts.

She pays the bills, and we settle up once a month. Almost since the beginning we've kept a record of expenditures in a little bound ledger book.

At the end of the month, we total up the book and I write her a check for my part.

This has been very handy because we've often had children or grandchildren living with us and the percentage of the split has changed from time to time.

It has worked well for us and I highly recommend it. — Tom

Dear Tom: This works when you are both organized and cooperative, which you obviously are.

