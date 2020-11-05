Ask Amy: Woman wonders if family dog is racist

Dear Amy: I have been with my husband for three years. He is White and I am Black. His parents are wonderful to me, and often go out of their way to help us out. They treat me just like their own daughter.

Unfortunately, they have a dog, “Danny,” who is “mean,” according to them.

There are five other dogs that live in that house and they all love and enjoy the attention I give to them, but Danny has always been wary of me.

I tried giving him treats and approaching him the way they recommended, but he avoids me or barks at me.

I have never done anything to warrant this negative attention.

For the longest time, I thought he was just mean until I went to pick up my son, aged 4, who was at their house. He is biracial and is light-skinned.

When I arrived, my son was hugging the dog like an old friend.

I can’t even get this dog to sniff my hand!

This past weekend Danny bit me when I put my hand out for him to sniff. He didn’t break my skin, but he clearly meant to hurt me.