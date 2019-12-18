Ask Amy: Woman worried about boyfriend's sexuality

I am lost, hurt, confused, and I don’t know what to do. What’s your take? Am I being too close-minded? — Lost

Dear Lost: You don’t sound close-minded, and you don’t sound particularly selfish. You sound like someone who is trying very hard to be in a steady and monogamous relationship with a man who is telling you — every way he knows how — that he wants (and needs) to explore.

You two are headed in opposite directions. You are thinking about cohabiting and babies, and he is thinking about ... well, he’s thinking about a lot of other things, most of which seem to point him toward other people and other relationships.

You do not have the option of forcing him to stay with you. Nor should you coerce him to stay with you. You need to let him go, and — because being in an open relationship wouldn’t be healthy for you — you should love and support him as a friend, while he figures out who he is — and what he wants.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Amy: I pride myself on being a good listener.

While not a fast talker, my speech pattern is not halting. However, I have several friends who finish my sentences along with me and/or cut me off to talk about whatever they want.