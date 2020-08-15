Ask Amy: Wondering widower won’t wait by the phone

Even though modern technology has made it possible for us to be in touch — frequently and instantly — basic human behavior and dynamics have stayed fairly constant over time.

If someone wants to be with you, he will leap over boundaries and deadlines to see you. And if an emergency keeps him away, you will be the first to know, because — yes! — you are just a text or a quick call away.

Dating is actually great practice at reading social cues.

For instance, you and he did not actually have “previously stated” plans. There was a vague and nonspecific plan-balloon floating over your weekend. (Not locking down plans is a cue.)

When this guy decided he didn’t want to see you, he didn’t bother letting you know. (Rudeness is a cue.)

Common courtesy is still common, and when someone is truly interested in seeing you, he will demonstrate this by being kind, polite, and eager to see you. Never supply a rationale or excuse for someone else’s rudeness.

Move on. When the guy is right for you, you will know it.

Dear Amy: Every summer a group (10 to 15) of us high school classmates get together for a casual picnic. Our 50th high school reunion was canceled until next year.