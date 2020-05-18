Ask Amy: Worn-out partner faces a tough choice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Amy: I’ve been with “Brad” for six years (we’re in our 50s, both divorced). Six months before he moved into my house, he lost his job. He wasn’t sure what he wanted to do next. Somewhat against my better judgment, I let him move in, with the understanding that he would get back to work quickly. In the four years he’s lived here, he has had three jobs. None lasted long. (I work from home.)

Brad has begun to drink. A lot. Many days, he drinks up to 15 beers.

His parents send him money, which he uses to pay child support and buy some groceries. He does keep the place spotless and does all the yard work.

He typically is very loving, but when he drinks, he gets angry, snarky, and critical of me and everyone else in his life. He is diagnosed with depression and takes his meds, but he won’t discuss the possibility of needing different meds or dosages with his doctor.

Over the years, we have had many talks. I say I need him to quit drinking and get a job and be helpful. He always promises to try, and I give him another chance. In February, we agreed that April 1 was a deadline, and if he didn’t meet it, he would leave. Then everything shut down (COVID-19). He is drinking more. I hate it. I’m going crazy.