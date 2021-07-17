Ask Amy: Youth sports commitments spark responses

It helps to step back and ask, “Ten years from now what might we think about this decision?” – Wiser Mom

Dear Amy: As a youth sports coach, I just wanted to chime in on this issue.

I am a family man and totally understand family obligations.

As a coach, I think people believe we are more hardcore than we are.

I only ask that parents’ give advance notice if intending to miss events.

I know that we often have events on holidays and that’s definitely because of availability for travel with the Monday off.

I wanted to voice my support that I think youth coaches are more open to dealing with scheduling conflicts than it might appear, we just need advance notice so we can make sure the rest of team has what they need, as well! – Soccer Coach from the Midwest

