Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, April 16

Today’s Birthday (04/16/21). Friendship is your superpower this year. With steady practice and coordinated teamwork, win consistently. Educational plans shift this spring, redirecting to an exciting summertime creative collaboration. Discover new winter income before a fascinating educational exploration beckons. Share the gains and glory with your community.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Stick to practical, short-term creative objectives. Your imagination can make a project more elaborate than it needs to be. Tone it down and get it done.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Grab a lucky windfall. Stick to practical financial priorities. Maintain your advantage by keeping ahead of your deadlines. Don’t get sidetracked. Step lively.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re getting to know yourself better. Let go of lofty personal expectations. Focus on practical, short-term goals. Take it easy. It all works out.