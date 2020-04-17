Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, April 17

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Work with your partner to surmount a financial challenge. Communication can resolve a tricky situation. Collaborate for innovative solutions. Express what’s in your heart.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Let your partner know how much you appreciate their support. Words of love come easily, if you allow. Small, thoughtful actions show you care.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep practicing to improve physical performance. Get your heart pumping! Dancing is great exercise. Strengthen health and energy with good food and rest.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax with someone sweet. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity for romance. Express your affection, gratitude and appreciation. Let another know your heart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Draw upon hidden resources for a home renovation. Share ideas and preferences. Get expert opinions. Fix something before it breaks. Fill your place with love.