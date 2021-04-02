Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, April 2

Today’s Birthday (04/02/21). Grow through alliances this year. Reliable actions get amplified by consistent teamwork. Adapting around educational and travel challenges this spring sets you up perfectly for summer creativity, networking and buzz. Adjust to income changes before a winter investigation heats up. Friends open new doors.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Expand terrain. Explore and investigate. Put in backstage efforts and do the homework. Ignore rumors or gossip. Stick to practical priorities for heartfelt gain.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — A lucrative push builds momentum. Collaborate and coordinate with your partner to maximize benefits. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Take action for shared gain.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate to refine the plan. Dreams could fade. Communications could misfire. Simply your shared mission. Patience pays well. Help others see the big picture.