Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, April 22

Today’s Birthday (04/22/22). Your career status and influence flower this year. Consistent practices and professional discipline provide satisfying rewards. Springtime introspection reveals valuable personal insights, providing support with a summer partnership challenge. Autumn collaboration and romance blossom, motivating self-discovery and personal improvement next winter. Your work is gaining respect.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Advance a professional vision, one step at a time. Dreams seem within reach. Do the research to back up your theory. Learn from a master.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Plan your educational itinerary. Explore new frontiers. A dreamy opportunity is worth pursuing. Luck follows initiative and solid preparation. Listen to your heart.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re building for the future. Collaborate to grow shared savings. Conserve resources. Follow your heart. Take advantage of lucrative opportunities. Conditions favor bold initiatives.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Together you can take on the world. Align talents to achieve a common dream. Creative collaboration flowers. Coordinate your moves. Kindle a little romance.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Get moving! Physical action gets satisfying results today. Get your heart pumping. A dreamy prize is within reach. Work and fun blend together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Follow your heart where it leads. Have fun with someone special. Savor delicious treats with family and friends. Play your favorite games and sports.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take care of family first. Your heart is at home. Collaborate for a domestic dream. Luck follows initiative. Take action for the results you want.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially creative and brilliant. You can solve a challenging puzzle. Discover an unusual clue. Follow it with determination. Quick action wins a prize.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of lucrative conditions. Push ahead and luck follows where you lead. Advance a profitable project. Monitor cash flow to grow savings.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — A personal passion project begins to take off. Quick action can advance a dream by leaps and bounds. Dress for success. Connect with aligned hearts.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Creativity and imagination inspire your thinking. Notice intuition and dreams. Reduce external stimulus and noise to hear your own thoughts better. Plan and organize.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Get together with friends. Discover a path to achieve a shared dream. Advance through teamwork and cooperation. Fortune follows determined initiatives. Collaborate.

Notable birthdays: Actor Jack Nicholson is 85. Singer Mel Carter is 83. Author Janet Evanovich is 79. Country singer Cleve Francis is 77. Movie director John Waters is 76. Singer Peter Frampton is 72. Rock singer-musician Paul Carrack (Mike and the Mechanics; Squeeze) is 71. Actor Joseph Bottoms is 68. Actor Ryan Stiles is 63. Baseball manager Terry Francona is 63. Comedian and entertainment executive Byron Allen is 61. Actor Chris Makepeace is 58. Rock musician Fletcher Dragge is 56. Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan is 56. Actor Sheryl Lee is 55. Actor-talk show host Sherri Shepherd is 55. Country singer-musician Heath Wright (Ricochet) is 55. Country singer Kellie Coffey is 51. Actor Eric Mabius is 51. Actor Ingo Rademacher is 51. Rock musician Shavo Odadjian (System of a Down) is 48.

