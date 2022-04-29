Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, April 29

Today’s Birthday (04/29/22). You’re a rising star professionally this year. Disciplined routines and coordination prepare for career success. Springtime epiphanies illuminate solutions to support a partner through summer changes. Love, romance and partnership deepen and grow this autumn, motivating personal improvement next winter. Enjoy rising influence and success.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Profit through communications, with Mercury in Gemini. Study inspiring subjects. You’re learning voraciously. Creativity abounds. Write and edit. Share your message far and wide.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy the spotlight. The next three weeks get especially lucrative, with Mercury in Gemini. Use creativity, intellect and intuition for extra silver. Negotiate favorable terms.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Consider possibilities. Enjoy an advantage over about three weeks, with Mercury in your sign. You’re especially brilliant. Get the word out regarding a personal passion.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Get inspired by the talent of others. Creativity and imagination abound over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Gemini. Dream up wonderful plans.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on career. Friends can open new doors. Team communication and coordination thrive, with Mercury in Gemini for several weeks. Get social and have fun.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Explore options. Your professional influence grows through communications, networking and connections over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Gemini. Stretch your wings.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Work together for shared gain. Explore, research and study. Expand frontiers, with Mercury in Gemini for three weeks. Investigate and summarize your discoveries.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate and grow stronger together. Monitor finances, with Mercury in Gemini. Discuss priorities and strategies. Manage applications and paperwork. Grow shared profits over three weeks.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Nurture health and fitness. Partnership grows in communication, with Mercury in Gemini for three weeks. Learn from someone brilliant. Invent exciting possibilities together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your heart. Share work, health and fitness solutions, with Mercury in Gemini. Talk about ways to grow and expand. Connect with trusted experts.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Get artistic, passionate and creative. It’s easier to express your heart, with Mercury in Gemini over three weeks. Romance and fun arise in conversation.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You can solve a puzzle. Domestic communications blossom over three weeks, with Mercury in Gemini. Discuss home renovation possibilities. Have fun with your family.

Notable birthdays: Actor Keith Baxter is 89. Conductor Zubin Mehta is 86. Pop singer Bob Miranda (The Happenings) is 80. Country singer Duane Allen (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 79. Singer Tommy James is 75. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., is 72. Movie director Phillip Noyce is 72. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 68. Actor Leslie Jordan is 67. Actor Kate Mulgrew is 67. Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is 65. Actor Michelle Pfeiffer is 64. Actor Eve Plumb is 64. Rock musician Phil King is 62. Country singer Stephanie Bentley is 59. Actor Vincent Ventresca is 56. Singer Carnie Wilson (Wilson Phillips) is 54. Actor Paul Adelstein is 53. Actor Uma Thurman is 52. International Tennis Hall of Famer Andre Agassi is 52.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0