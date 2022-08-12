Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Aug. 12

Today’s Birthday (08/12/22). Your research strikes gold this year. Excel with consistent coordination and partnership. Redirect romantic paths this summer, for delightful autumn fun and romance. Solve winter social challenges before your professional status and influence surge next spring. Your valuable discoveries contribute to a larger conversation.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — One social door closes and another opens under the Aquarius Full Moon. Adapt with community and team changes for two weeks. Share appreciation and acknowledgement.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Consider exciting career possibilities. Make professional changes under this Full Moon. Redirect efforts over the next two weeks for your talents, passions and purpose.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — An exploration changes and adapts. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts over the next two weeks.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate on family finances after the Aquarius Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next two weeks. Work out the next phase together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make adjustments together. Reach a Full Moon turning point with a partnership. Collaborate for shared commitments. Adapt for solutions. Love provides foundational strength.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Begin a new physical phase. Adapt practices for changing conditions illuminated by this Aquarius Full Moon. Shift practices over two weeks for growing health.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. This Full Moon shines on a turning point. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under this Full Moon. Enjoy a two-week home and family phase.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Start another chapter. A two-week Full Moon phase highlights communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Consider news from another perspective. Write, edit and share.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions under this Aquarius Full Moon. Redirect attention to discover fresh potential.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries over two weeks. Develop an inspiring possibility.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. This Full moon illuminates transitions. Begin a two-week introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future.

Notable birthdays: Actor George Hamilton is 83. Actor Dana Ivey is 81. Actor Jennifer Warren is 81. Rock singer-musician Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits) is 73. Actor Jim Beaver is 72. Singer Kid Creole (of Kid Creole and the Coconuts) is 72. Jazz musician Pat Metheny is 68. Actor Sam J. Jones is 68. Actor Bruce Greenwood is 66. Country singer Danny Shirley is 66. Pop musician Roy Hay (Culture Club) is 61. Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is 59. Actor Peter Krause is 57. Actor Brent Sexton is 55. International Tennis Hall of Famer Pete Sampras is 51. Actor-comedian Michael Ian Black is 51. Actor Yvette Nicole Brown is 51. Actor Rebecca Gayheart is 51.

Actor Casey Affleck is 47. Actor Maggie Lawson is 42. Actor Dominique Swain is 42. Actor Leah Pipes is 34. Actor Lakeith Stanfield is 31. NBA All-Star Khris Middleton is 31. Actor Cara Delevingne is 30. Actor Imani Hakim is 29.