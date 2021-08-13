Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Aug. 13

Today’s Birthday (08/13/21). Connection and partnership are your magic this year. Build and grow collaboration with steady coordination. Making new social connections this summer leads to a professional change this autumn. Family and romance light up this winter, inspiring a springtime career metamorphosis. Love is the active ingredient.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy deeper connection with your sweetheart or partner. Share imagination, playfulness and curiosity. You can make your own luck. Teach and learn together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Proceed with caution. Prioritize health, vitality and wellness. Don’t overdo things; avoid accidents or injury. Monitor conditions and slow for sharp corners. Steady action wins.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect with people, activities and places that you love. Find beauty in the present moment. Relax and have fun. Discover a sense of playfulness.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy domestic comforts. Arrange rooms and spaces for family support. Plan renovations and upgrades. Handle household responsibilities. Prepare something delicious. Rest and recharge.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Edit and refine communications. Strengthen foundational elements. Reinforce basic structures. Rely on multiple verified data sources. Present research and discoveries clearly. Share your story.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Consistent efforts keep the ball rolling. Maintain momentum for positive cash flow. Focus on short-term objectives, for now. Prioritize the basics. Nurture peace of mind.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Emotional creativity works. You’re gaining confidence. Dress for success, and let your light shine. Smile for the camera. Use your influence for good.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Slow to consider where you’ve been and what’s ahead. Long-term ambitions may seem distant. Take care of yourself. Savor privacy, peace and quiet.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — One good friend leads to another. New facts dispel old fears. Make an excellent connection. Participate on team or community projects. Count your blessings.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Invest in your career. Explore an interesting opportunity. Prepare portfolios, presentations or marketing materials. Prepare for a test. Winning is a distinct possibility.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Expand your exploration. Imagine the results you’d like to achieve, as already accomplished. What route did you take to get there? Study options.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Coordinate with your partner. Keep things simple. Avoid waste and extra expenses. Collaborate for shared ease. Learn from and with each other.
Notable brthdays: Former U.S. Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders is 88. Actor Kevin Tighe is 77. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is 75. Opera singer Kathleen Battle is 73. High wire aerialist Philippe Petit is 72. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Clarke is 72. Golf Hall of Famer Betsy King is 66. Movie director Paul Greengrass is 66. Actor Danny Bonaduce is 62. TV weatherman Sam Champion is 60. Actor Dawnn Lewis is 60. Actor John Slattery is 59. Actor Debi Mazar is 57. Actor Quinn Cummings is 54. Actor Seana Kofoed is 51. Country singer Andy Griggs is 48. Actor Gregory Fitoussi is 45. Country musician Mike Melancon (Emerson Drive) is 43. Actor Kathryn Fiore is 42. Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is 39. Actor Sebastian Stan is 39. Actor Eme Ikwuakor is 37.