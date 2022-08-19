Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Aug. 19

Today’s Birthday (08/19/22). Spread your wings this year. Consistent collaboration provides mutual support. Sidestep creative and romantic challenges this summer, before autumn inspiration and passion spark into flame. Plot twists reorient friends this winter, before your career reaches new springtime heights. Research reveals a golden prize.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Express creative insights. Good luck follows your own energy and initiative. Write, edit and prepare to publish. Articulate your vision. Share inspiring possibilities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Discover lucrative solutions. Take charge for powerful results. Strengthen financial foundations. Buy, sell and bargain. Sign contracts and agreements. Find a diamond in the rough.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Positive attention shines your way. Dress for success. Use your power and confidence for good, for yourself and others. Take advantage of lucky conditions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow to smell the roses. Step aside from the frantic pace, noise or crowds. Find a private garden or sanctuary. You're especially creative. Invent possibilities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Friends make the world go around. Share support for common gain. Offer kindness to one in need. Play your part as well as possible. Harmonize.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Anticipate professional changes. Grow in a direction with better water and light. Listen to your heart. An exciting project energizes your career. Steadily advance.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Expand boundaries. Let go of outworn ideas. Stretch your wings. What do you want to learn? Attend classes, webinars and lectures. Broaden your horizons.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Contribute to collaborative efforts and share the profits. Take advantage of lucrative conditions. Harvest and conserve what you can. Many hands make light work.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re both on the same page. Grab the baton and run with it. Share support and rewards. Strategize and confer. Share in something delicious.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Maintain healthy routines and practices. Optimism builds with each workout. Nurture yourself with music, nature, good food and rest. You're building strength and skills.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Connect with family and friends. Creative projects are fun. Savor sweet moments with beloved people. Beauty and harmony feed your heart. Seek it out.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Domestic projects satisfy. Make lasting improvements. Consider colors, style and function. Practical upgrades provide family support. Paint works wonders. Clean and beautify your spaces.

Notable birthdays: Actor Debra Paget is 89. USTA Eastern Tennis Hall of Famer Renee Richards is 88. Former MLB All-Star Bobby Richardson is 87. Actor Diana Muldaur is 84. Actor Jill St. John is 82. Singer Billy J. Kramer is 79. Country singer-songwriter Eddy Raven is 78. Rock singer Ian Gillan (Deep Purple) is 77. Former President Bill Clinton is 76. Actor Gerald McRaney is 75. Actor Jim Carter is 74. Pop singer-musician Elliot Lurie (Looking Glass) is 74. Rock musician John Deacon (Queen) is 71. Bluegrass musician Marc Pruett (Balsam Range) is 71. Actor-director Jonathan Frakes is 70. Political consultant Mary Matalin is 69. Actor Peter Gallagher is 67. Actor Adam Arkin is 66. Singer-songwriter Gary Chapman is 65. Actor Martin Donovan is 65. Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Anthony Munoz is 64. R&B singer Ivan Neville is 63. Actor Eric Lutes is 60. Actor John Stamos is 59. Actor Kyra Sedgwick is 57. Actor Kevin Dillon is 57. Country singer Lee Ann Womack is 56. TV reporter Tabitha Soren is 55. Country singer-songwriter Mark McGuinn is 54. Actor Matthew Perry is 53. Country singer Clay Walker is 53. Rapper Fat Joe is 52. Olympic gold medal tennis player Mary Joe Fernandez is 51. Actor Tracie Thoms is 47. Actor Callum Blue is 45. Country singer Rissi Palmer is 41. Actor Erika Christensen is 40. Actor Melissa Fumero is 40. Pop singer Missy Higgins is 39. Actor Peter Mooney is 39. Actor Tammin Sursok is 39. Olympic silver medal snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis is 37. Actor J. Evan Bonifant is 37. Rapper Romeo is 33. Actor Ethan Cutkosky is 23.