Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Aug. 26

Today’s Birthday (08/26/22). Shared fortunes rise naturally this year. Steady physical routines build energy, strength and endurance. Renovation requires messes and disruption this summer, before sweet autumn gatherings at your place. Adjust to winter professional challenges, before springtime research reveals valuable treasure. Collaborate to grow financial strength.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Slow to adjust to changing conditions. Prioritize health and safety. Don’t overdo things. Nurture yourself. Balance physical activity with rest and good food.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Adapt around a romantic barrier. Strengthen foundational support structures. Wait for better conditions to advance. Let go of old baggage. Begin a new phase.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — One domestic phase ends as another begins. Gentle pressure works better than force. Adapt around recent changes. Listen and learn. Share family support.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Reach a creative turning point. Take a pause to reassess where you’ve been and what’s ahead. Shift plans around unexpected news. Share and respond.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider options to resolve a challenge with your partner. Share support when needed. For new results, say something new. Begin a new partnership phase.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — A personal transition unfolds. Reject sketchy schemes in favor of practical solutions. Look before leaping. Consider possibilities. Listen to people who love you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Lay low and take it easy. Avoid noise, chaos and traffic. Sit somewhere peaceful. Consider recent changes and adapt plans. Imagine an inspiring possibility.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Social changes or challenges affect friends and teams. Share your appreciation for those moving on, and welcome new recruits. Practice diplomacy and tact.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You may be affected by changes higher up. Something doesn’t work as expected. Adapt professional plans to suit the market. Adjust toward interesting opportunities.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — New realities come to light along your educational journey. What you're learning could shift your trajectory. Dig into fascinating research. Investigate new possibilities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Review shared accounts and budgets. Trim vampire expenses like unwanted subscriptions. Plug a financial leak. Find creative ways to conserve resources and reduce waste.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Consider options to resolve a challenge with your partner. Share support when needed. For new results, say something new. Begin a new partnership phase.

Notable birthdays: Pop singer Vic Dana is 82. Former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge is 77. R&B singer Valerie Simpson is 77. Pop singer Bob Cowsill is 73. Broadcast journalist Bill Whitaker is 71. Actor Brett Cullen is 66. Former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy is 63. Jazz musician Branford Marsalis is 62. Country musician Jimmy Olander (Diamond Rio) is 61. Actor Chris Burke is 57. Actor-singer Shirley Manson (Garbage) is 56. Rock musician Dan Vickrey (Counting Crows) is 56. TV writer-actor Riley Weston is 56. Rock musician Adrian Young (No Doubt) is 53. Actor Melissa McCarthy is 52. Latin pop singer Thalia is 51. Actor Meredith Eaton is 48. Rock singer-musician Tyler Connolly (Theory of a Deadman) is 47. Actor Mike Colter is 46. Actor Macaulay Culkin is 42. Actor Chris Pine is 42. Comedian/actor/writer John Mulaney is 40. Actor Johnny Ray Gill is 38. Country singer Brian Kelley (Florida Georgia Line) is 37. R&B singer Cassie (AKA Cassie Ventura) is 36. Actor Evan Ross is 34. Actor Danielle Savre is 34. Actor Dylan O'Brien is 31. Actor Keke Palmer is 29.