Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Aug. 27

Today’s Birthday (08/27/21). Expand your physical strength, endurance and health this year. Develop skills and capacities with consistent dedication. Your career takes off this summer, potentially motivating autumn travel or educational changes. Family fun enchants this winter, before springtime tempts you to explore. Energize your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re full of creative and even innovative ideas. They may lack structure. Have faith in your imagination. Sketch and plot. Build foundations first.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Balance confidence with humility. Maintain patience, especially when things don’t go your way. Don’t make assumptions. Breathe and relax. You’re making a good impression.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Review plans and contemplate options. Prioritize practicalities. Consider poetry, spiritual or philosophical views. Muse on eternal mysteries. Practice comforting rituals and traditions. Rest and recharge.