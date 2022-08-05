Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Aug. 5

Today’s Birthday (08/05/22). Explore fresh terrain this year. Steady partnership and collaboration can realize dreams together. Adapt to a romantic plot twist this summer, before new love inspires autumn passion. Expect winter social changes leading to an exciting springtime career blastoff. Learn and grow voraciously.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Attend to shared finances. Adjust the budget to manage a financial obstacle. Reinforce basics and postpone extras. It’s all for love and family.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Coordinate with your partner. A formidable obstacle blocks the path. Work with someone who can see your blind spot. Share support and advance together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize health. Slow for obstacles or turns. Complications could arise. Choose steps carefully. Wait for chaos to pass. Enjoy good food and extra rest.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Fun is the name of the game. Things could get complicated; simplify for basic priorities. Avoid arguments with deflection and humor. Use your charms.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Resolve a domestic breakdown. Make repairs and upgrades. Sort and organize to reduce clutter. Simplify plans and tackle them step by step. Feed all helpers.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Distractions abound. A creative barrier or miscommunication could slow the action. Reinforce basic support structures. Consider desired outcomes. Get help when needed. Clarify.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Resolve a financial challenge. Focus the budget on basic priorities. Strengthen foundational structures. Work with heart and grow your income. Excellence earns appreciation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take extra care of yourself. Don’t react automatically. Allow time to process. Focus on basic personal priorities. Align your actions with your heart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Walk and think. Slow the pace. Turn the volume down. Peace and quiet suit your mood. Organize plans. Adapt around changes. Recharge in soothing privacy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Misunderstandings can spark easily. Clarify immediately. Practice diplomacy. Maintain team communications. Guard against impetuous decisions. Take time to get everyone on the same page.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A professional puzzle could require expert support. Clarify communications. Keep everyone in the loop as needed. Prioritize foundational structures. Diplomacy and humor score points.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Expect delays with travel or transportation. Get productive with your investigation despite distractions or interruptions. Revise logistical plans to suit conditions. Explore options.

Notable birthdays: College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Roman Gabriel is 82. Country songwriter Bobby Braddock is 82. Actor Loni Anderson is 77. Actor Erika Slezak is 76. Rock singer Rick Derringer is 75. Actor Holly Palance is 72. Pop singer Samantha Sang is 71. Rock musician Eddie Ojeda (Twisted Sister) is 67. Actor-singer Maureen McCormick is 66. Rock musician Pat Smear is 63. Author David Baldacci is 62. Actor Janet McTeer is 61. Country musician Mark O’Connor is 61. Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing is 60. Actor Mark Strong is 59. Director-screenwriter James Gunn is 56.

Actor Jonathan Silverman is 56. Country singer Terri Clark is 54. Actor Stephanie Szostak is 51. Retired MLB All-Star John Olerud is 54. Rock musician Eicca Toppinen (Apocalyptica) is 47. Actor Jesse Williams is 42. Actor Brendon Ryan Barrett is 36. Actor Meegan Warner (TV: “TURN: Washington’s Spies”) is 31. Actor/singer Olivia Holt is 25. Actor Albert Tsai is 18. Actor Devin Trey Campbell is 14.