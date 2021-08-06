Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Aug. 6

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take a walk down memory lane with old friends. Acknowledge past and future dreams. Share about how you each are managing recent challenges. Reconnect.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Apply what you’ve been learning to a professional project. The impossible seems accessible. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Test your ideas. Consider all possibilities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — An exploration draws you into a new world. Discover hidden beauty and authenticity. Adapt patiently with traffic, delays or changes. Advance to realize a dream.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Keep financial objectives in mind. Another can get through where you can’t. Collaborate to maintain positive balances. Listen to all concerns. Align on priorities.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate to adapt around recent changes. A shared dream appears within reach. Wait for developments. Don’t try to force things. Support each other.