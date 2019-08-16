Today’s Birthday (08/16/19). Pursue romance and passion this year. Prioritize healthy fitness and nutritional practices. Improving your physical capacities this summer produces a burst of energy next winter, before a period of rest, retrospection and planning. Change your game next summer. Elevate your love levels.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Find a peaceful spot to think and process recent changes. Wait for developments before leaping to assumptions. Listen to your intuition. Some worries are well founded.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Friends are especially helpful. Get other views on current events, and note public opinion. Another’s ideas lead to the perfect solution. Teamwork wins the prize.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. Take charge with a challenge. Adapt to a recent change. Verify intuition with data. Follow an older person’s advice. Invest in success.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Check out an interesting suggestion along the road for a pleasant surprise. Adapt to news. Traffic delays could tempt you to explore where you are.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Manage finances with a shared venture. Pay bills, and issue invoices. Monitor accounts, and keep files updated. Confirm your intuition with hard data.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Consult your partner. Share the load for greater ease. Realize common goals by coordinating actions. Avoid big surprises. Stay out of a controversy. Pull together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Slow the pace to adapt to changing terrain. Physical action gets results. Prioritize health and wellness. Set realistic goals to fulfill your promises.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy. Don’t waste money on a romantic whim. Pay attention to someone sweet. Have fun outside. Cook up something delicious together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Get into a household project. Make repairs, upgrades and improvements. Fix something before it breaks. Patiently persist.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Monitor the news for updates. Changing circumstances require adaptation. Patiently stay in communication despite chaos or delays. Keep secrets and confidences. Keep detailed notes.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Keep generating positive cash flow. Save for a cushion to cover unexpected expenses. Budget for equipment and other business upgrades. Balance finances patiently.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge for the results you want. Anticipate some resistance, and melt it with humor. You get more with honey than with vinegar.
Thought for Today: “Genius is the ability to act rightly without precedent — the power to do the right thing the first time.” — Elbert Hubbard, American writer (1856-1915).
Notable birthdays: Actress Ann Blyth is 91. Actor Gary Clarke is 86. Actress Julie Newmar is 86. Actress-singer Ketty Lester is 85. Actor John Standing is 85. College Football Hall of Famer and NFL player Bill Glass is 84. Actress Anita Gillette is 83. Country singer Billy Joe Shaver is 80. Movie director Bruce Beresford is 79. Actor Bob Balaban is 74. Ballerina Suzanne Farrell is 74. Actress Lesley Ann Warren is 73. Rock singer-musician Joey Spampinato is 71. Actor Marshall Manesh is 69. Actor Reginald VelJohnson is 67. Former TV host Kathie Lee Gifford is 66. Rhythm-and-blues singer J.T. Taylor is 66. Movie director James Cameron is 65. Actor Jeff Perry is 64. Rock musician Tim Farriss (INXS) is 62. Actress Laura Innes is 62. Singer Madonna is 61. Actress Angela Bassett is 61. Actor Timothy Hutton is 59. Actor Steve Carell is 57. Former tennis player Jimmy Arias is 55. Actor-singer Donovan Leitch is 52. Actor Andy Milder is 51. Actor Seth Peterson is 49. Country singer Emily Robison (The Dixie Chicks) is 47. Actor George Stults is 44. Singer Vanessa Carlton is 39. Actor Cam Gigandet is 37. Actress Agnes Bruckner is 34. Singer-musician Taylor Goldsmith (Dawes) is 34. Actress Cristin Milioti is 34. Actor Shawn Pyfrom is 33. Country singer Ashton Shepherd is 33. Actor Okieriete Onaodowan is 32. Country singer Dan Smyers (Dan & Shay) is 32. NHL goalie Carey Price is 32. Actor Kevin G. Schmidt is 31. Actress Rumer Willis is 31. Actor Parker Young is 31. Rapper Young Thug is 28. Actor Cameron Monaghan is 26. Singer-pianist Greyson Chance is 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.