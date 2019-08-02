Today’s Birthday (08/02/19). Passion and romance highlight this year. Steady action builds strength and endurance. Work or health changes this summer get resolved brilliantly this winter, before a transition shifts your view. By next summer, a creative challenge takes focus. Listen for love, and find it everywhere.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Break free of outdated routines. New information dispels old fears. Physical action gets results; consider consequences of moves before making them. Slow down to avoid accidents.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Expect the unexpected with fun and romance today. Keep an open mind and flexible schedule. Patience serves you well. Prioritize family and loved ones.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Domestic matters may not go as planned. Make repairs, and keep everyone fed. Clean messes as you go. Reward cooperation with delicious treats.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Watch for hidden pitfalls along the road. Distractions and interruptions abound. Listen and learn. Things are starting to make sense. Document your discoveries.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Avoid expensive risk or distraction. Listen to intuition. Not everyone has your best interests at heart. Focus on the job at hand. Replenish reserves.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Think about where you’re going before leaping ahead. Unexpected obstacles lie around the corner. Stride forward confidently, with your eyes, ears and mind open.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — A stroke of genius could occur to you. Don’t act on it yet. Make private plans, visions and dreams. Speculate and consider. Review and strategize.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Avoid gambling or risky business, especially with friends and teams. You don’t have the full story. Prioritize fundamental responsibilities, and stay in communication.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Allow time in your work schedule for unexpected interruptions or chaos. Keep your cool under pressure. Forgive minor transgressions. Provide excellent service.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Your journey could present unplanned deviations or barriers. Stay flexible. Refine your agenda as you go. Have patience with traffic or obstacles. Discover hidden beauty.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Costs may be higher than expected. Resist the temptation to splurge. Changes necessitate budget revisions. Collaborate to get farther. Listen to your intuition.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Patience with your partner pays off. Take complaints to someone who can do something about them. Listen, and let the other know they’re heard.
Thought for Today: “A beautiful soul has no other merit than its own existence.” — Friedrich von Schiller, German author (1759-1805)
Notable birthdays: Actor Nehemiah Persoff is 100. Rock musician Garth Hudson (The Band) is 82. Singer Kathy Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 76. Actress Joanna Cassidy is 74. Actress Kathryn Harrold is 69. Actor Butch Patrick (TV: “The Munsters”) is 66. Rock music producer/drummer Butch Vig (Garbage) is 64. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., is 62. Singer Mojo Nixon is 62. Actress Victoria Jackson is 60. Actress Apollonia is 60. Actress Cynthia Stevenson is 57. Actress Mary-Louise Parker is 55. Rock musician John Stanier is 51. Writer-actor-director Kevin Smith is 49. Actress Jacinda Barrett is 47. Actor Sam Worthington is 43. Figure skater Michael Weiss is 43. Actor Edward Furlong is 42. Rock musician Devon Glenn is 39. TV meteorologist Dylan Dreyer (TV: “Today”) is 38. Actress Marci Miller is 34. Singer Charli XCX is 27. Actress Hallie Eisenberg is 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.