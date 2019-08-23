Today’s Birthday (08/23/19). Your home flowers this year. Maintain romance through communication, compromise and regular attention. Fall in love again this winter, before a change affects your team. Resolving a domestic challenge next summer leads to rising harmony and happiness. Share your heart with friends and family.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Balance your work and health this month, with the Sun in Virgo. Exercise builds energy. Revise fitness goals, practices and supports. Energize your work.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with the ones you love. You’re especially lucky with romance this month under the Virgo Sun. Learn from children. Play games and laugh together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Put your energy into domestic renovation, beautification and diversions this month, with the Sun in Virgo. Prioritize family matters. Nurture the ones you love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Write, record and express your views. This month favors communication projects under the Virgo Sun. Share what you’re learning with your growing networks.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re on fire this month! Generate increasing cash flow, with the Sun in Virgo. Bring home the bacon. Self-esteem rises with your account balances.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re the star, with the Sun in your sign this month. Harness this energy to take charge. Use your power and confidence to make things happen.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Clean, organize and review things from the past. Clear clutter. Enjoy sweet nostalgia. Plan and strategize over the next month, with the Sun in Virgo.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Support and rely on your team, with the Sun in Virgo for the next four weeks. Community efforts thrive. Participate socially. Network and collaborate.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take charge at work under the Virgo Sun. A professional challenge takes focus over the next month. Step into greater leadership. Dress for success.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Explore and learn this month, with the Sun in Virgo. Study and investigate new ideas, flavors and cultural views. Discover unimagined wonders.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially good at managing accounts this month under the Virgo Sun. Track, monitor and review for financial growth. Organize and budget. Wheel and deal.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Creative collaboration thrives. Your partnership grows stronger over the next four weeks, with the Sun in Virgo. Support each other. Take on fierce competition together.
Thought for Today: “All life is a concatenation of ephemeralities.” — Alfred E. Kahn, American economist (1917-2010).
Notable birthdays: Actress Vera Miles is 89. Actress Barbara Eden is 88. Political satirist Mark Russell is 87. Pro Football Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen is 85. Actor Richard Sanders is 79. Ballet dancer Patricia McBride is 77. Former Surgeon General Antonia Novello is 75. Pro Football Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright is 74. Country singer Rex Allen Jr. is 72. Actor David Robb is 72. Singer Linda Thompson is 72. Actress Shelley Long is 70. Actor-singer Rick Springfield is 70. Country singer-musician Woody Paul (Riders in the Sky) is 70. Queen Noor of Jordan is 68. Actor-producer Mark Hudson is 68. Actor Skipp Sudduth is 63. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Mike Boddicker is 62. Rock musician Dean DeLeo (Army of Anyone; Stone Temple Pilots) is 58. Country musician Ira Dean (Trick Pony) is 50. Actor Jay Mohr is 49. Actor Ray Park is 45. Actor Scott Caan is 43. Country singer Shelly Fairchild is 42. Figure skater Nicole Bobek is 42. Rock singer Julian Casablancas (The Strokes) is 41. Retired NBA player Kobe Bryant is 41. Actress Joanne Froggatt is 39. Actress Jaime Lee Kirchner is 38. Neo-soul musician Andy Wild (Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats) is 38. Actress Annie Ilonzeh is 36. Dance musician Sky Blu is 33. Actress Kimberly Matula is 31. NBA player Jeremy Lin is 31.
