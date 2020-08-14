Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, August 14

Today’s Birthday (08/14/20). You’re especially energized this year. Health and fitness thrive with consistent practice and care. Revise your professional strategies for new markets. Summer visions and dreams inspire powerful physical action. Community obstacles this winter motivate renewed appreciation for family, romance and fun. Love provides a guiding light.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Stick to tested domestic routines. Home is where your heart is; take care of household chores and focus on family. Savor spontaneous sweetness.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Study and practice. Learn about a fascinating subject. Collect relevant data and notice patterns. Make bold discoveries that rock your world. Network, connect and share.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Discover a profitable opportunity. Focus on short-term financial objectives. Allow an insider advantage. Put together a win-win deal. Make sure the numbers balance.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Pamper yourself with luxuries like hot water, bubbles and chocolate. Nurture mind, body and spirit with favorite rituals. Celebrate small miracles and hidden beauty.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Slow and consider what’s most important. Ramble down memory lane. Review and update long-range planning. Start from a point of balance. Do what you love.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Schedule time with friends. Connect and find out the latest. Share ideas and information. Old passions get rekindled. You’re especially charming when you’re inspired.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus on short-term priorities. Adapt for new markets and needs. Simplify. Grow toward the light. Adjust strategies to take advantage of unforeseen opportunities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand territory. Explore educational opportunities newly revealed by recent changes. Make long-distance connections. Study new communities and cultures. Keep your objective in mind.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Contribute to a shared venture. Monitor numbers and discover easy ways to save. Work out short-term cash flow strategies. Your greatest strength is love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with your partner to adapt to unforeseen circumstances. Make beauty a priority. Treat each other with kindness. Indulge in nostalgic reflection.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Focus to balance your work and health. Provide excellent service while nurturing your own wellness and vitality. Exercise and natural connection recharge you.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize fun. Light candles for romantic ambiance. Enjoy the company of your inner circle. Harmonize and mess around. Create works of beauty. Share your heart.
Notable birthdays: Broadway lyricist Lee Adams (“Bye Bye Birdie”) is 96. College Football Hall of Famer John Brodie is 85. Singer Dash Crofts is 82. Rock singer David Crosby is 79. Country singer Connie Smith is 79. Comedian-actor Steve Martin is 75. Movie director Wim Wenders is 75. Actor Antonio Fargas is 74. Singer-musician Larry Graham is 74. Actor Susan Saint James is 74. Author Danielle Steel is 73. Rock singer-musician Terry Adams (NRBQ) is 72. “Far Side” cartoonist Gary Larson is 70. Actor Carl Lumbly is 69. Olympic gold medal swimmer Debbie Meyer is 68. Actor Jackee Harry is 64. Actor Marcia Gay Harden is 61.
Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson is 61. Singer Sarah Brightman is 60. Actor Susan Olsen is 59. Actor-turned-fashion/interior designer Cristi Conaway is 56. Rock musician Keith Howland (Chicago) is 56. Actor Halle Berry is 54. Actor Ben Bass is 52. Actor Catherine Bell is 52. Rock musician Kevin Cadogan is 50. Actor Scott Michael Campbell is 49. Actor Lalanya Masters is 48. Actor Christopher Gorham is 46. Actor Mila Kunis is 37. Actor Lamorne Morris is 37. TV personality Spencer Pratt is 37. NFL quarterback-turned-baseball player Tim Tebow is 33. Actor Marsai Martin is 16.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!