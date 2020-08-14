Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, August 14

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Slow and consider what’s most important. Ramble down memory lane. Review and update long-range planning. Start from a point of balance. Do what you love.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Schedule time with friends. Connect and find out the latest. Share ideas and information. Old passions get rekindled. You’re especially charming when you’re inspired.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus on short-term priorities. Adapt for new markets and needs. Simplify. Grow toward the light. Adjust strategies to take advantage of unforeseen opportunities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand territory. Explore educational opportunities newly revealed by recent changes. Make long-distance connections. Study new communities and cultures. Keep your objective in mind.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Contribute to a shared venture. Monitor numbers and discover easy ways to save. Work out short-term cash flow strategies. Your greatest strength is love.