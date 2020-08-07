Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, August 7

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Finish old jobs and rest over the next month, with Venus in Cancer. Fantasies abound. Allow yourself more quiet time. Consider long-term dreams and visions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Advance a cause benefiting shared accounts. You’re especially popular, with Venus in Cancer. Find new ways to connect socially over the next month.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to advance. Watch for career opportunities. Take on new responsibility, with Venus in Cancer. Assume authority and your professional status rises.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Maintain your physical routines and practices. Get involved in a fascinating study, with Venus in Cancer. Plan an educational exploration over the next month.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Find a sweet deal. Review numbers over a month, with Venus in Cancer. Find clever ways to save and increase assets. Adapt the budget.