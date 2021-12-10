Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Dec. 10

Today’s Birthday (12/10/21). Your words are golden this year. Benefits flow through steadfast communications, networking and coordination. Step into the spotlight this winter, for a springtime energy boost. Summer challenges require thoughtful reconsideration, preparing for an autumn creative planning and visioning phase. Discuss what’s possible.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Tranquility inspires productivity. Find a private space to revise plans and coordinate your next moves. Plot the steps to realize your objectives. Rest and recharge.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Progress with a team effort could seem stalled. Get feedback from different angles and views. Listen and learn. Support each other around a tight spot.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. Don’t try to force things. Let them come together naturally. Manage existing responsibilities before accepting new ones. Study recent developments.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Study options. Research the back story of your subject. Wait for better conditions to advance. Shift your itinerary around an obstacle. Explore potential directions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration saves time and money. Contribute to shared financial obligations like insurance, taxes or legal affairs. Handle paperwork and keep accounts current.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Adjust plans with your partner. Stay flexible. Imagine perfection. Don’t push your own agenda over another’s. Give and take. Find the areas of common commitment.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Fulfill existing work promises before accepting new projects. Details are important. Adjust the schedule. Proceed with caution or risk breakage. Slow the pace.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy your favorite games. You’re especially attuned to beauty, creativity and inspiration. Don’t try to force anything. Let romance develop naturally.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Take it easy. Home grounds you. Meditate while doing dishes and laundry. Enjoy simple comforts like tea with a good book. Connect with family.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Think things over. Wait for developments. Edit and revise your materials. Set backup plans to capture a dream. Don’t issue statements until you’re ready.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Tap into extra profits. Gratification may be delayed so keep your patience. Assumptions get challenged. Connect with your emotions. Believe in your team.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Pamper yourself with small luxuries like sunshine, hot water and good food. Don’t advance a personal project until you’re ready. Connect with your vision.

Notable birthdays: Actor Fionnula Flanagan is 80. Pop singer Chad Stuart (Chad and Jeremy) is 80. R&B singer Ralph Tavares is 80. Actor-singer Gloria Loring is 75. Pop-funk musician Walter “Clyde” Orange (The Commodores) is 75. Country singer Johnny Rodriguez is 70. Actor Susan Dey is 69. Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is 65. Jazz musician Paul Hardcastle is 64. Actor John York (TV: “General Hospital”) is 63. Actor-director Kenneth Branagh is 61. Actor Nia Peeples is 60. TV chef Bobby Flay is 57. Rock singer-musician J Mascis is 56. Rock musician Scot Alexander (Dishwalla) is 50. Actor-comedian Arden Myrin is 48. Rock musician Meg White (The White Stripes) is 47. Actor Emmanuelle Chriqui is 46. Actor Gavin Houston is 44. Actor Alano Miller is 42. Violinist Sarah Chang is 41.

