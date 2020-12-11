Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Dec. 11

Today’s Birthday (12/11/20). Take advantage of lucrative opportunities this year. Disciplined efforts pay off in silver. Make and fulfill domestic plans. Shift the course of your partnership this winter, inspiring personal discoveries. A passion project takes new directions next summer, sparking a romantic collaboration. Grab a golden prize.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Adapt to surprising news that could impact shared accounts. Strategize and position to take advantage of favorable conditions with long-term benefit. Grab lucrative options.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Express your admiration and respect with your partner. Acknowledge who they are for you. Gifts given now have long-lasting benefit. Share your heart.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Adapt practices for unforeseen physical matters. Nurture yourself with loving care for long-term health and vitality. Savor simple pleasures like luxurious hot water.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on fun with family and your sweetheart. Adapt to unexpected changes. Enjoy sweet moments of shared passion. Follow your heart for long-term gain.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Settle into domestic bliss. Relax and focus on home and family. Collaborate for fun, beauty and household improvement. Get creative and savor the delicious results.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially brilliant. Find creative solutions to unexpected twists. Investigate new options. Use grace, diplomacy and tact. Practice your arts, talents and crafts.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on making money and succeed, despite unplanned deviations. You can get what you need. Full speed ahead! Push for an income bump.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. Your natural leadership rises when your heart is involved. Create a buzz. Offer encouragement, inspiration and motivation. Contribute for positive change.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Indulge in your favorite relaxing rituals. Peaceful privacy brings out your creativity. Sort, clean and organize space for upcoming projects. Coordinate, schedule and plan.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy safe social connections. Confer with friends and allies. Reinforce bonds and connections, despite challenging circumstances. Collaborate in a bigger conversation and community.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Advance professional goals by leaps and bounds when your actions match your words. Keep deadlines and promises for satisfying results. Compete for a prize.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Get adventurous. Try new flavors, ideas and philosophies. Learn through another’s experience. Walk in someone else’s shoes. Savor a fascinating educational project. Explore.
Notable birthdays: Actor Jean-Louis Trintignant is 90. Actor Rita Moreno is 89. Pop singer David Gates (Bread) is 80. Actor Donna Mills is 80. Former Sen. Max Baucus, D-Mont., is 79. Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is 77. Singer Brenda Lee is 76. Actor Lynda Day George is 76. Music producer Tony Brown is 74. Actor Teri Garr is 73. Movie director Susan Seidelman is 69. Actor Bess Armstrong is 67. Singer Jermaine Jackson is 66. Rock musician Mike Mesaros (The Smithereens) is 63. Rock musician Nikki Sixx (Motley Crue) is 62. Rock musician Darryl Jones (The Rolling Stones) is 59. Actor Ben Browder is 58. Singer-musician Justin Currie (Del Amitri) is 56. Rock musician David Schools (Hard Working Americans, Gov’t Mule, Widespread Panic) is 56. Actor Gary Dourdan is 54. Actor-comedian Mo’Nique is 53. Actor Max Martini is 51. Rapper-actor Mos Def is 47. Actor Rider Strong is 41. Actor Xosha (ZOH’-shah) Roquemore is 36. Actor Karla Souza is 34. Actor Hailee Steinfeld is 24.
