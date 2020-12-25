Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Dec. 25

Today’s Birthday (12/25/20). Financial growth blesses this year. Take advantage of favorable income conditions with steady action. You’re especially creative and intuitive. Winter brings introspective realizations. A summer change or transition recharges and energizes you. Revelations inspire new plans and visions next winter. Conserve a bountiful harvest.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Your cup runneth over. Enjoy abundance, sweetness and light. Share kindness and resources. Your status rises naturally. Talk about lucrative dreams. Stash your treasures.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Personal dreams get energized. Your past work speaks well for you. Envision the perfect situation and discuss with your inner circle. Imagine winning.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Peaceful privacy provides an intimate setting for reflection and nostalgia. Consider dreams, old and new. Listen to intuition. Make a spirit connection. Rest deeply.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Connect with friends. Let people know they’re loved and appreciated. Add some glitz without breaking the bank. Share dreams and collaborate for shared gain.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Imagine a dreamy assignment. Discuss possibilities with interesting collaborators. Gather support for your project. Another helps you make an important connection. Brainstorm together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make long-distance connections onscreen. Travel fantasies dissipate. Share with friends and relations. Reach out to your wider family circle. Learn from each other.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Strategize to grow family resources. You’re bonded by a shared dream. A surprise delights. Come up with creative collaborative ideas. Contribute to the bounty.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to realize your common vision. Each one contributes their expertise and care. Enjoy a mutual attraction. Share and connect. Compromise for dreamy results.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — A natural connection outdoors feeds your spirit. Breathe deeper around trees. Balance work with exercise and rest. Fall in love with the stars.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Have fun with the ones you love. Romantic moments enchant. Indulge in hobbies, arts and sports. Play your favorite games. Creativity and imagination spark.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Prepare domestic bliss without overdoing things. Simple pleasures suffice. Light candles. Play music, puzzles and games with family. Share and connect at home.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially brilliant. Capture your views into words and images. Honor those who have contributed. Share revelations and discoveries, hidden beauty and secret treasures.
Notable birthdays: Author Anne Roiphe is 85. Actor Hanna Schygulla is 77. Rhythm-and-blues singer John Edwards (The Spinners) is 76. Actor Gary Sandy is 75. Singer Jimmy Buffett is 74. Pro and College Football Hall-of-Famer Larry Csonka is 74. Country singer Barbara Mandrell is 72. Actor Sissy Spacek is 71. Blues singer/guitarist Joe Louis Walker is 71. Former White House adviser Karl Rove is 70. Actor CCH Pounder is 68. Singer Annie Lennox is 66. Reggae singer-musician Robin Campbell (UB40) is 66. Country singer Steve Wariner is 66. Singer Shane MacGowan (The Pogues, The Popes) is 63. Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson is 62. The former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, Christina Romer, is 62. Actor Klea Scott is 52. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is 49. Rock musician Noel Hogan (The Cranberries) is 49. Singer Dido is 49. Rock singer Mac Powell (Third Day) is 48. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ryan Shaw is 40. Country singer Alecia Elliott is 38. Pop singers Jess and Lisa Origliasso (The Veronicas) are 36. Actor Perdita Weeks is 35. Rock singer-musician Lukas Nelson (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 32.