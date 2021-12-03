Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Dec. 3

Today’s Birthday (12/03/21). Connect with others to grow this year. Creative expression thrives on disciplined practices. Win a winter personal prize that electrifies your springtime physical performance levels. Adapt plans around summer changes, before autumn’s creative muses inspire a stroke of genius. Expand by sharing, interweaving and coordinating.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Educational opportunities arise with the Sagittarius Eclipse. The next six-month phase favors study, investigation and exploration. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative six-month phase dawns with tonight’s New Moon Eclipse. Launch profitable initiatives together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration flowers. Your partnership blossoms, with the Sagittarius Eclipse. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots over the next six months. Begin another chapter together.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Energize your physical moves. The Eclipse tonight initiates six months of growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice makes perfect.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy yourself. Stir up some romance. The Sagittarius Eclipse tonight initiates a six-month family, fun and passion phase. Get creative. It’s all for love.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Realize domestic visions. Make long-desired upgrades over a six-month Sagittarius Eclipse phase. Get creative. Improve the beauty and functionality of your home. Nurture your family.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Profit through communications. Possibilities spark in conversation over this six-month Sagittarius Eclipse phase. Creative projects flower. Express, share and connect. Write your story.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Begin a lucrative six-month Eclipse phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in and preserve a healthy harvest.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Pursue personal dreams. Expand talents, capacities and skills over the next six months, with the Eclipse in your sign. Grow and develop. Shine your light.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of tonight’s Solar Eclipse. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a six-month creative, imaginative and organizational phase.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. This six-month Sagittarius Eclipse phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — This Sagittarius Eclipse illuminates professional opportunities. Develop projects from idea to reality over the next months. Pursue exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise.

Notable birthdays: Movie director Jean-Luc Godard is 91. Singer Jaye P. Morgan is 90. Actor Nicolas Coster is 88. Actor Mary Alice is 80. Rock singer Ozzy Osbourne is 73. Rock singer Mickey Thomas is 72. Country musician Paul Gregg (Restless Heart) is 67. Actor Steven Culp is 66. Actor Daryl Hannah is 61. Actor Julianne Moore is 61. Olympic gold medal figure skater Katarina Witt is 56. Actor Brendan Fraser is 53. Singer Montell Jordan is 53. Actor Royale Watkins is 52. Actor Bruno Campos is 48. Actor Holly Marie Combs is 48. Actor Liza Lapira is 46. Pop-rock singer Daniel Bedingfield is 42.

