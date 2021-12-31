Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Dec. 31

Today’s Birthday (12/31/21). Stash extra abundance this year. Your disciplined efforts build lucrative momentum. Inspiration illuminates winter plans and visions, before springtime creativity, love and passion flower. Adapt with social changes this summer, leading to a powerful autumn team collaborative phase. Share gratitude, love and appreciation.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You can advance with solid planning and preparation. Check traffic conditions in advance. Make sure that registration and paperwork is completed. Deepen your educational exploration.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Business could interfere with romance. Take care of shared financial matters. Review reserves. A difficult situation is making you stronger. Budget for steady growth.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You and your partner can advance a collaborative effort with extra energy today. A disciplined push can have an outsized impact. You’re a formidable force together.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize physical health and fitness. Successes come through your own energy and effort, despite the impulse to run away. Maintain practices to fulfill long-term goals.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Have fun despite distractions or complications. Align actions and intentions for a matter of the heart. Creativity solves a puzzle. Connect with beloved people.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic projects satisfy. Trust your own good sense. Make structural improvements. Clean, sort and declutter. Organize spaces. Do laundry and cook up something delicious.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Adapt creative communications around an obstacle. Put in the work behind the scenes. Edit carefully. Consider multiple views. Launch or publish after careful review.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Profit by your own disciplined efforts. Resist impulsive expenses. Work quickly but carefully. A rush job could preempt scheduled programming. Stay flexible for maximum harvest.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially strong and creative. Find clever solutions for a personal challenge. Your optimism is contagious. Self-discipline pays outsized dividends. Take practical steps.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Take extra time to process recent transitions. Shift plans around changes. Private preparation settles your spirit. Connect with nature. Savor traditional rituals. Recharge.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Your friends are there for you. Coordinate and strategize for a shared goal. Disciplined teamwork can have miraculous results. Connect and pull together.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Business could take precedence. Put in the preparation for a successful launch. A disciplined push now can provide extra benefits. Coordinate and advance.

Notable birthdays: TV producer George Schlatter is 92. Actor Sir Anthony Hopkins is 84. Actor Tim Considine (TV: “My Three Sons”) is 81. Actor Sarah Miles is 80. Actor Barbara Carrera is 80. Rock musician Andy Summers is 79. Actor Sir Ben Kingsley is 78. Producer-director Taylor Hackford is 77. Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg is 75. Actor Tim Matheson is 74. Pop singer Burton Cummings is 74. Actor Joe Dallesandro is 73. Rock musician Tom Hamilton (Aerosmith) is 70. Actor James Remar is 68. Actor Bebe Neuwirth is 63. Actor Val Kilmer is 62. Singer Paul Westerberg is 62. Actor Don Diamont is 59. Rock musician Ric Ivanisevich (Oleander) is 59. Rock musician Scott Ian (Anthrax) is 58.

