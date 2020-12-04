Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Dec. 4

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially confident and charismatic. Use your power for good. Work for a cause or project that you’re passionate about. Discuss solutions and opportunities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax and indulge nostalgic reflection. The past is educational. History doesn’t always repeat; it rhymes. Invent what’s next and plan for it. Imagine and dream.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with friends. Team collaboration gets satisfying results. Follow through on what you said you’d do. Provide reliable support. It comes back when needed.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take on a professional test or challenge. Let your team know what you’re up to. They can help if needed. Someone important is paying attention.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your wanderlust is getting worse. Check out potential costs and bargains. Avoid expensive risks. Plan in obsessive detail. Allow for flexibility. Anticipate changes.