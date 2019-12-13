Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Dec. 13

Notable birthdays: Former Secretary of State George P. Shultz is 99. Actor-comedian Dick Van Dyke is 94. Actor Christopher Plummer is 90. Country singer Buck White is 89. Music/film producer Lou Adler is 86. Singer John Davidson is 78. Actress Kathy Garver (TV: "Family Affair") is 74. Singer Ted Nugent is 71. Rock musician Jeff "Skunk" Baxter is 71. Country musician Ron Getman is 71. Actor Robert Lindsay is 70. Country singer-musician Randy Owen is 70. Actress Wendie Malick is 69. Former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is 69. Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is 66. Country singer John Anderson is 65. Singer-songwriter Steve Forbert is 65. Singer-actor Morris Day is 63. Actor Steve Buscemi is 62. Actor Johnny Whitaker (TV: "Family Affair") is 60. Rock musician John Munson (Semisonic; Twilight Hours) is 57. Actress-reality TV star NeNe Leakes is 53. Actor-comedian Jamie Foxx is 52. Actress Lusia Strus is 52. Actor Bart Johnson is 49. Actor Jeffrey Pierce is 48. TV personality Debbie Matenopoulos is 45. Rock singer-musician Thomas Delonge is 44. Actor James Kyson Lee is 44. Actress Kimee Balmilero (TV: "Hawaii Five-0") is 40. Actress Chelsea Hertford is 38. Rock singer Amy Lee (Evanescence) is 38. Actor Michael Socha is 32. Neo-soul musician Wesley Watkins (Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats) is 32. Actor Marcel Spears (TV: "The Mayor") is 31. Singer Taylor Swift is 30. Actress Maisy Stella is 16.