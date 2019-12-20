Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Dec. 20

Today’s Birthday (12/20/19). Use your spotlight to foster positive change this year. Practice financial discipline to raise your net worth. A fine winter harvest comes before an unexpected twist with a joint venture. Summer obstacles lead to an epiphany before you score collaborative lucrative results. Listen, learn and grow.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Focus on short-term needs with your partner. Handle a structural problem. Don’t try new tricks yet. Postpone travel or big purchases. Clean a mess together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Proceed cautiously. Prioritize practical actions and postpone what you can. Your attention is in demand and distractions abound. Slow down in order to advance faster. Watch your step.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — To avoid trouble, play the game by the book. Follow rules and agreements. Stay in communication, especially where your heart is concerned.