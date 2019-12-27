Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Dec. 27

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Practice your moves. Your physical work and fitness reach new performance levels. A lucky break offers new opportunities. Prepare to show your stuff.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with people you love. Play your favorite games and sports. Get out and move your body. Share a walk somewhere beautiful.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home and family draw you in. Domestic projects and arts provide satisfying results. Create something delicious, beautiful or soothing to share with your dear ones.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Creative communications flourish. Develop an idea or thought. Articulate your vision and views. Write a compelling story and share it far and wide.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Maintain positive cash flow by energizing your actions. Stick to what you know works. Carefully work within your budget. Track costs and benefits.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Assume authority. Take leadership in order to realize a personal dream. It could get lucrative. Confirm your intentions. Imagine what could be possible and go for it.