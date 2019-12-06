Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Dec. 6

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Hold your temper. It’s easier to avoid an outburst than to clean up after one. A clash between love and money could disrupt. Consider words carefully.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Every little bit counts. What comes around goes around. Focus creative energy on increasing cash flow. Keep showing up. Show appreciation to someone helpful.

Thought for Today: “Americans have always been able to handle austerity and even adversity. Prosperity is what is doing us in.” — James Reston, American journalist (born 1909, died this date in 1995).

Notable birthdays: Comedy performer David Ossman is 83. Actor Patrick Bauchau is 81. Country singer Helen Cornelius is 78. Actor James Naughton is 74. Former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood is 74. Rhythm-and-blues singer Frankie Beverly (Maze) is 73. Former Sen. Don Nickles, R-Okla., is 71. Actress JoBeth Williams is 71. Actor Tom Hulce is 66. Actor Wil Shriner is 66. Actor Kin Shriner is 66. Actor Miles Chapin is 65. Rock musician Rick Buckler (The Jam) is 64. Comedian Steven Wright is 64. Country singer Bill Lloyd is 64. Singer Tish Hinojosa is 64. Rock musician Peter Buck (R.E.M.) is 63. Rock musician David Lovering (Pixies) is 58. Actress Janine Turner is 57. Rock musician Ben Watt (Everything But The Girl) is 57. Writer-director Judd Apatow is 52. Rock musician Ulf “Buddha” Ekberg (Ace of Base) is 49. Writer-director Craig Brewer is 48. Actress Colleen Haskell is 43. Actress Lindsay Price is 43. Actress Ashley Madekwe is 38. Actress Nora Kirkpatrick is 35. Christian rock musician Jacob Chesnut (Rush of Fools) is 30. Tennis player CoCo Vandeweghe is 28. Football quarterback Johnny Manziel is 27. NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo is 25.

