Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Feb. 11

Today’s Birthday (02/11/22). Personal dreams lie within reach this year. Consistent practices can realize your own miracles. Friends make your winter sparkle. Springtime draws you into home beautification. Considering a professional challenge from a new angle next summer, reveals rewarding autumn career opportunities. Go for what you love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Realize a dreamy domestic vision with dedication and luck. You can see the potential. Polish a diamond in the rough. Listen to intuition.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Fortune follows initiative. Research and review options. You can learn what you need to know. Connect with your networks. Clarify communications. Share brilliant ideas.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Follow the path of least resistance. Prioritize short-term objectives over lofty goals. Grab what’s ripe for the picking.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Seize a lucky chance to advance a personal dream. Don’t push a closed door. Things may not look as imagined. Allow for spontaneous passion.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Privacy leads to peaceful productivity. Settle into your sanctuary to organize plans, write and think. Avoid controversy, noise or crowds. Practice soothing rituals.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Accept a spontaneous opportunity to have fun with friends. Connect with people you respect and admire. Community participation leads to satisfying results. Play together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your professional influence is on the rise. Grab a lucky break. Avoid controversy or jealousies. Set realistic goals. Prepare with care for success.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand your territory in unexpected directions. If one road is blocked, consider another. Draw upon hidden resources. Research and dig. Discover innovative solutions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Maintain positive cash flow despite delays or blockages. Your good idea may not work in practice. Changes necessitate budget revisions. Adjust and adapt.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Dig into shared interests, passions and fun with your partner. Expand creative collaboration and romance. Make a mess and clean later. Enjoy each other’s company.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets results. Don’t try to force things. Follow the direction of least resistance. Maintain health, energy and wellness with care and practice.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Fun is the name of the game. Get artistic and creative. Practice romantic banter with someone who finds you charming. Enjoy family, children and pets.

Notable birthdays: Actor Conrad Janis is 94. Gospel singer Jimmy Carter is 90. Actor Tina Louise is 88. Fashion designer Mary Quant is 88. Bandleader Sergio Mendes is 81. Actor Philip Anglim is 70. Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is 69. Actor Catherine Hickland is 66. Rock musician David Uosikkinen (The Hooters) is 66. Actor Carey Lowell is 61. Singer Sheryl Crow is 60. Actor Jennifer Aniston is 53. Actor Damian Lewis is 51. Actor Marisa Petroro is 50. Singer D’Angelo is 48. Actor Brice Beckham is 46. Rock M-C/vocalist Mike Shinoda (Linkin Park) is 45. Singer-actor Brandy is 43. Country musician Jon Jones (The Eli Young Band) is 42. Actor Matthew Lawrence is 42. R&B singer Kelly Rowland is 41. Actor Natalie Dormer is 40. Singer Aubrey O’Day is 38. Actor Q’orianka Kilcher is 32. Actor Taylor Lautner is 30.

