Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Feb. 12

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your words and actions can get especially lucrative. Collaborate for shared gain. You can find the resources you need. Take advantage of a lucky break.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share the load. Your partnership flowers. Coordinate and collaborate. Savor common interests and passions. Enjoy your mutual attraction. Discuss your latest obsessions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Physical action can get outsized results today. Prioritize safety and health. Energize your exercise, practices and work. Savor delicious flavors. Balance activity with rest.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy the game without taking unnecessary risks. Relax and have fun with your inner circle. Love flourishes and flowers. Share sweet moments together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Energize domestic projects and improvements. Move furniture and clean hidden areas. Actions now lead to lasting benefits. Collaborate for family support. Share something delicious.